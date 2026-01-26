Edit Profile
    Leo Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: Expect a celebration at the workplace

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Professional success will be at your side.

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:12 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in setting new goals

    Never compromise on the ideals in both love and office life. Pick new tasks to prove your professional mettle. Financial issues will create trouble today.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy. Professional success will be at your side. Both health and wealth demand more attention today.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love life productive today. You should also provide space to the partner and not impose your ideas, which may hamper the relationship. Take a practical approach in the relationship and ensure no problems exist between you today. You may also discuss the relationship with the parents. Single females will be fortunate to find new proposals today. Married natives must keep a distance from extramarital affairs that can seriously impact their family life.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    The commitment at the workplace will bring positive outcomes today. It is good to avoid office politics. You must also show a willingness to take up new challenges. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings. Your management will notice your commitment and will reward you sooner. Some healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad, while academicians, lawyers, botanists, and media persons will have a tight schedule. Students will clear their examinations today.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Your financial status may not be perfect today, and it is good to stay away from speculative business. Do not spend on luxury items and instead focus on electronic items. Some females will be happy to buy a two-wheeler, while seniors may divide the wealth among children. You should also be careful while making online payments to strangers. Some females will also be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Maintain a healthy routine comprising a balanced diet and proper exercise. Ensure you start the day with exercise. Those who have issues associated with sleep need to consult a doctor today. It is good to stay away from oily food. You may also have pain in the eyes or ears. Some seniors will also require meeting a doctor for breath-related issues. You should also be ready to give up both alcohol and tobacco today.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

