Leo Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: Astro tips to overcome the ruckus at work

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, principles guide you The relationship is good today, and it is backed by a productive professional life. Financially, you are fortunate, while your health needs special attention. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be happy in the relationship with a mature attitude. Do not miss any opportunity to prove your professional mettle. Handle wealth smartly, while health can cause minor trouble today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Be careful while you spend time with your lover. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may also lead to misunderstandings. You should also be ready to compromise on your preferences, as the lover may be stubborn. This will help you save the love affair. Open communication is crucial in a love affair, and spare time for love despite the heavy schedule. An office romance may sound good in books and movies, but it may not give positive results in your personal life, especially if you are married.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Your approach is crucial today, as some profiles will have a minor ruckus. Be careful about office politics, which may also hamper your reputation at the workplace. IT, healthcare, hospitality, human resources, accounting, academic, and business developers will see a tight schedule with more opportunities to grow. You may also consider the day to update the profile on a job portal. Some entrepreneurs may develop issues related to funds, but business partnerships will be of great help here.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Financial success will be there. However, you should be careful not spend a huge amount on luxury items. You may take the initiative to renovate the house. Do not blindly go for speculative business. Instead, study the market and take the help of a financial expert. You may buy a vehicle today or even renovate the home. Some natives will invest in real estate.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Keep a watch on the health. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Drink plenty of water and also avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Those who have a problem associated with the lungs will need better medical care.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

