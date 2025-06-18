Leo Daily Horoscope Today for June 17, 2025: The stars predict good returns

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never compromise on ideals Settle the relationship issues and consider new roles at the workplace that will test your mettle. Both wealth and health are positive. Avoid alcohol and tobacco. Leo Horoscope Today: Both wealth and health are positive. (Freepik)

Show love and strengthen the relationship. Settle the professional challenges carefully. Health and wealth are good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible when it comes to romance. You should not be possessive or should not even be judgmental today. It is crucial not to impose your opinion on the lover today. Some long-distance relationships need more attention. As some female natives may suffer from miscarriages, married girls must be careful. You may also run into an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair, bringing back happiness to life. Married Leos should avoid this as family life will be in danger.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are professionally good and will be able to meet even tight deadlines. Put in efforts to meet the client's requirements, while some traders will be happy to see good returns. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, animation, media, and electronic professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may lose your temper at a meeting, which can lead to a minor ruckus in your professional life. The second part of the day is also good to attend a job interview. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will come up. However, it is good not to be a part of the property dispute today. Some females will sell a property or will buy one. You may also invest in the stock market. Take this opportunity to even resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. You may also get a bank loan cleared, while traders will find it no issue to raise funds for expansion purposes.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will exist, but those who have a history of cardiac illness must avoid lifting heavy objects and indulging in adventure activities. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco. Reduce the intake of sugar. Be careful not to drive in hilly terrain at night. Some children will also complain about oral health issues, which will require medical attention.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)