Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for June 17, 2025: The stars predict good returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never compromise on ideals

Settle the relationship issues and consider new roles at the workplace that will test your mettle. Both wealth and health are positive. Avoid alcohol and tobacco.

Leo Horoscope Today: Both wealth and health are positive. (Freepik)
Leo Horoscope Today: Both wealth and health are positive. (Freepik)

Show love and strengthen the relationship. Settle the professional challenges carefully. Health and wealth are good today. 

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Be sensible when it comes to romance. You should not be possessive or should not even be judgmental today. It is crucial not to impose your opinion on the lover today. Some long-distance relationships need more attention. As some female natives may suffer from miscarriages, married girls must be careful. You may also run into an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair, bringing back happiness to life. Married Leos should avoid this as family life will be in danger. 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

You are professionally good and will be able to meet even tight deadlines. Put in efforts to meet the client's requirements, while some traders will be happy to see good returns. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, animation, media, and electronic professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may lose your temper at a meeting, which can lead to a minor ruckus in your professional life. The second part of the day is also good to attend a job interview. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

No major financial issues will come up. However, it is good not to be a part of the property dispute today. Some females will sell a property or will buy one. You may also invest in the stock market. Take this opportunity to even resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. You may also get a bank loan cleared, while traders will find it no issue to raise funds for expansion purposes.

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

No serious health issue will exist, but those who have a history of cardiac illness must avoid lifting heavy objects and indulging in adventure activities. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco. Reduce the intake of sugar. Be careful not to drive in hilly terrain at night. Some children will also complain about oral health issues, which will require medical attention. 

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today for June 17, 2025: The stars predict good returns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On