Leo Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: You may clear job interviews today

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in no miracles Keep the love affair free from egos and ensure you meet the professional requirements without fail. Handle wealth carefully. Health may also give issues. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Today, you will spend happy moments in love, and roles at the office will keep the day busy for you. Financial success will be there, but ensure you do not spend heavily. Health will have minor issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let issues in the love affair go lightly. You must be ready to settle all the existing issues in the love affair. Be careful while using harsh words, and females may find new love in the second part of the day. Ensure that proper harmony is maintained between you and the lover. Your love affair will have the backing of your parents. Some married male natives will get entangled in an office romance that can lead to chaos in their marital life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on productivity. You must be ready to face criticism at the workplace. Those who handle managerial positions will have trouble related to productivity. You must be ready to work additional hours today. Those who want to go abroad will also find an option today. Students applying to foreign universities can also be confident about the results today. Businessmen may face issues related to funds and trade expansions. You may also clear job interviews today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Have a serious financial plan to utilize the wealth diligently. Despite money flowing in, you should be careful to cut down the expenses. Businessmen should be cautious before making big investments or signing new deals. You may also require spending for a celebration at home or work. Today is crucial in terms of business. You may also have fund-related trouble that may impact trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health, as minor medical issues will crop up today. Make exercise a part of the routine and focus on the diet. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen. If you are keen to quit smoking, today is the best time to give up the habit. Diabetic natives will develop complications. Some natives may also have stomach-related issues. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)