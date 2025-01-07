Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 07, 2025 predicts a romantic vacation

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 07, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 07, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid harsh words in love and keep the partner in good spirits.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You do not wait for tides

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 07, 2025. No major health or wealth issues will impact the normal life.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 07, 2025. No major health or wealth issues will impact the normal life.

Avoid harsh words in love and keep the partner in good spirits. Your attitude is crucial at your job and you may also be successful in raising funds for business.

Give the best input to stay happy in love. Your attitude is crucial in the professional life. No major health or wealth issues will impact the normal life.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on ethics while you are in love. Spend more time together and ensure your lover is in good spirits. You both may plan a romantic vacation. You will find the second part auspicious to introduce the lover to the parents. Some females will get hitched and the chances of getting pregnant are also higher. Ensure you spend more time with the lover and understand the emotions to be creative and productive.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No major productivity issues will be there but pay more focus on work. Minor professional tussles may be there and you need to overcome the ego-related issues with a diplomatic attitude. A senior coworker may be upset with your reputation and will try belittling your achievement. However, do not respond to this and instead go ahead with your tasks. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Traders and entrepreneurs will also consider expanding their business to new locations.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You will see prosperity today. A previous investment will bring in a good return. As wealth will come in from different courses, you will also be in a good condition to purchase electronic devices and home appliances. Some seniors may divide the wealth among the children. You may also donate money to charity and also financially help a needy relative or friend. However, avoid lending a big amount as there will be issues in getting it back.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. Some Leos will also regain the lost health. Females may have vision-related issues but these won’t be serious. Seniors must be careful while boarding a train or bus. Today is good to start exercising. You may join a gym or a yoga class to stay healthy. Children should be careful while playing outside.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On