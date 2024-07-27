 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024 predicts disruptions in business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024 predicts disruptions in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 27, 2024 01:08 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for July 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a controlled expenditure today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals

Do not let emotions influence professional decisions. Be careful about ego-related issues in the relationship. Have a controlled expenditure today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024: Do not let emotions influence professional decisions.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024: Do not let emotions influence professional decisions.

Avoid arguments in the love affair that can impact the relationship. Focus on the performance at the office today. Take up new roles that will help you prove your professional mettle. Pay attention to your health as well.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Give space to the lover in the relationship and ensure you shower affection unconditionally. Some Leos may go back to an old relationship after the dispute with the ex-lover is resolved. However, married Leos should stay away from this as the family life will be in danger. Single Leos can expect to meet someone special today. The second half of the day is good to express your love and your proposal will be accepted.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Those who deal with the general public may tend to lose their temper but you need to control it for good. Keep your professional life productive and be innovative at team meetings. You may also move overseas for job reasons. Businessmen will have minor issues with local authorities which may impact the local trading. Resolve this issue. Consider signing new partnerships that will help in raising funds. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities can expect positive news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There will be troubles related to money and this may impact your daily life. Consider controlling the expenditure today. Some Leos will buy jewelry or will also renovate the house. You may have a tough time with investment. Today is good for resolving a monetary issue involving a friend. Avoid property-related discussions with siblings as this can lead to arguments. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health as minor issues may come up. Those who have cardiac issues can develop complications. Leos may have viral fever or stomach issues which will also impact his routine life. Children may have bruises while playing. Carry your medical kit while traveling. Be careful while boarding a train and avoid junk food.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024 predicts disruptions in business
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On