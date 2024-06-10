Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 10, 2024 predicts resolution of past issues

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look ahead to spread happiness Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 10, 2024. You will have opportunities to grow at the office.

Resolve the troubles in the love life today. Be careful about office politics and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Health is also good.

Ensure you spend more time together. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. Both health and wealth will give you a good time today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid confusions in the relationship to keep going and communication is a key factor. Be calm and sincere in the relationship today. Minor frictions may happen in the name of a previous love affair. And it is wise not to respond to the partner’s allegations which otherwise may lead to serious troubles. While you spend more time together, ensure all the past issues are resolved and no unpleasant topic is brought into the conversation.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your focus should be on the jobs assigned. Do not let any outside interference distract you. Extensive attention will be needed while dealing with clients abroad. If you are into jobs that require technical knowledge, especially associated with machines, you’ll need to take the initiative in resolving major complaints. Businessmen will be happy to launch new ventures today. Finds will come in through promoters and this will help you make crucial business decisions.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Have control over the expenditure. Some Leos will spend without a control and this may impact the monetary status in the long run. You may buy jewelry today or even invest in a vehicle. Some Leos will donate money to charity and will also inherit a paternal property. You may also invest in speculative business. A sibling will ask for financial help for legal issues which you cannot refuse.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while driving at night. Ensure you follow all traffic rules today. Some Leos will develop pain in joints and this may stop you from travelling long distances. Do not skip meals and have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Leos are advised to skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)