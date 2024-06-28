Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts minor ailments
Read Leo daily horoscope for June 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your health will also be good today.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, leo, you’ve got the genes of a hero
Your robust love relationship will give you pleasant moments to cherish. Be cool even while having a tough time at your job. Your health will also be good today.
Receive a proposal or express your feelings to the crush without inhibition. Have success in the professional life. The financial status will be strong while health is also good.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Some friendships may transform into love affairs today. Female Leos will get a proposal from an unexpected person. You may meet up with the ex-flame but married people should ensure that this won't impact the marital relationship. Married Leos need to be extremely careful while discussing their past relationships with their spouses. Those who feel the relationship needs to be given a new meaning can even consider marriage.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to launch ventures and sign new partnership deals. Accountants, financial managers, and bankers will need to pay special attention to the figures as issues may erupt at later stages. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Brush up your skills as your performance needs to impress the clients, especially from abroad. Some natives will travel for jobs and those who are in search of a job will also find one before the day ends. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. However, you will see money coming in as the day progresses. You may sell off a property or will buy one. The second part of the day is good to seriously consider investing in real estate. Some Leos will be a party in a financial dispute that also involves siblings. You may also donate for an event or celebration within the family.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Your normal health will be good today. No major illness will trouble you. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. Avoid risky games altogether today. Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and cough-related issues will be common today.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
