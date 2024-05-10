Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts accolades at work
Read Leo daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. There will be prosperity and health is also good today.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the love life free from egos.
Keep the love life free from egos. Pay attention the professional assignments to give the best results. There will be prosperity and health is also good today. Ensure you devote more time to love today which will strengthen the bonding. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Expect minor tremors in the relationship today. Minor misunderstandings may happen but you should not let the trouble go out of control. Avoid heated debates to maintain the relationship. You may also meet up with the ex-flame to restart the old relationship. However, Leo needs to stay away from this to save the marriage. Females may have minor issues at the house of their spouse and this situation demands smart intervention of your husband.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
The targets at the workplace may seem unrealistic but ensure you accomplish them. Some profiles may demand working additional time. IT and healthcare professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Your rapport with the seniors and management will reflect in your performance. You may also expect a hike in salary or profile. Those who are into business related to textiles, footwear, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics will see good returns. Students appearing for the examination will be successful.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
No major financial issue will trouble the routine life. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices and jewelry. Some females will inherit family property while there can also be disputes with siblings. Few entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through partners and will comfortably expand their businesses. Your sibling would ask for financial help today and you need to find funds for it.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
You are fortunate in terms of health today. No major health issue will interrupt the day. However, minor infections like viral fever, sore throat, and skin allergies will be there. Children may also develop bruises while playing. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope