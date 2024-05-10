 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts accolades at work | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts accolades at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. There will be prosperity and health is also good today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the love life free from egos.

Keep the love life free from egos. Pay attention the professional assignments to give the best results. There will be prosperity and health is also good today. Ensure you devote more time to love today which will strengthen the bonding. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Expect minor tremors in the relationship today. Minor misunderstandings may happen but you should not let the trouble go out of control. Avoid heated debates to maintain the relationship. You may also meet up with the ex-flame to restart the old relationship. However, Leo needs to stay away from this to save the marriage. Females may have minor issues at the house of their spouse and this situation demands smart intervention of your husband. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

The targets at the workplace may seem unrealistic but ensure you accomplish them. Some profiles may demand working additional time. IT and healthcare professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Your rapport with the seniors and management will reflect in your performance. You may also expect a hike in salary or profile. Those who are into business related to textiles, footwear, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics will see good returns. Students appearing for the examination will be successful. 

 

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

No major financial issue will trouble the routine life. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices and jewelry. Some females will inherit family property while there can also be disputes with siblings. Few entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through partners and will comfortably expand their businesses. Your sibling would ask for financial help today and you need to find funds for it. 

  

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

You are fortunate in terms of health today. No major health issue will interrupt the day. However, minor infections like viral fever, sore throat, and skin allergies will be there. Children may also develop bruises while playing. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time.

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  •  Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  •  Symbol: Lion
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Heart &amp; Spine
  •  Sign Ruler: Sun
  •  Lucky Day: Sunday
  •  Lucky Color: Golden
  •  Lucky Number: 19
  •  Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts accolades at work

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On