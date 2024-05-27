 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 27, 2024 predicts expansion of business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 27, 2024 predicts expansion of business

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 27, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor hiccups may be visible but overcome them with your affection.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Leos are always sincere

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 27, 2024. Married Leos may be serious about expanding the family.

Minor issues exist in the love life but you’ll resolve them. Be productive at work and ensure you meet the expectations. No money-related issues exist.

Troubleshoot the issues in the love life to stay happy. Take up new roles at work and give the best performance. Financial prosperity exists today and your health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Minor hiccups may be visible but overcome them with your affection. Your lover may not be expressive today in love but it exists inside and you need to realize it through the emotions. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and also spend more time together. Your focus must be to keep the lover happy. Do not hurt the emotions of the over and instead plan a vacation or a dinner. Married Leos may be serious about expanding the family.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professionally you are good and new opportunities will knock on the door to prove your mettle. Take every job seriously and this will help gain a prominent space in the team. You may also be a victim of office politics. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Traders will find success in business expansion, especially to new places.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will come with new investment decisions. You can consider investing in land, gold, and speculative business. Some Leos will be happy to donate money to charity. A celebration within the family will demand your contribution. There is a chance of you buying a new vehicle as well. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with cardiac issues will develop minor complications. Avoid lifting heavy objects today. Some females will develop gynecology-related troubles which will need medical attention. Viral fever, sore throat, and skin infections will be common among Leos. Avoid taking risks while on vacation, especially during underwater activities. Your diet is also crucial. Skip food rich in oil and fat. Instead, fill the plate with vegetables and fruits.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

