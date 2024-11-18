Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts rekindling an old love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 18, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Devote more to love and keep the partner engaged.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Keep the love affair intact today. The chances are higher that minor tussles will come up.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Keep the love affair intact today. The chances are higher that minor tussles will come up.

Devote more to love and keep the partner engaged. Your discipline at work will impress the management. Both wealth and health will also be fine today.

Troubleshoot the relationship issues and ensure you are a caring person. Your commitment to the workplace will help meet your professional goals. Your financial status permits smart investments. No major health issue will trouble you today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair intact today. The chances are higher that minor tussles will come up. Your lover may be rude in behavior and this can upset you. Some Leos will come across the ex-flame and this will help rekindle the old love affair. However, married natives must not do anything that may hurt their marital life. The second part of the day is good to discuss the relationship with parents and get their support. Single females can expect a proposal today while attending an office function or a family event.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful related to productivity. Reach the office on time as many new tasks wait for you. Some clients may not be happy with your work and may complain. Beware of this problem. Those who work in a team at the office need to stay away from office gossip and must be friendly with the rest of the crew. Entrepreneurs will be successful in signing new contracts that will bring in good money.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Though you will see a good inflow of wealth, saving should be your priority. Ensure you control the expenditure. However, you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. Some Leos will also try their fortune in the stock market. A sibling or a relative may also ask for financial help which you will not be able to refuse. Businessmen will be successful in clearing all pending dues and may also get good returns today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there. However, some females will develop complications related to breathing. Seniors must not miss the medication. Be very particular about your diet and stay away from extremely sweet and aerated drinks. Instead prefer a healthy diet, which includes more leafy vegetables and fruits. Viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues may also be common today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

