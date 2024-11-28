Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 28, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be productive today and show the willingness to take up new tasks.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, sincerity is your attitude

Keep the door open when it comes to relationships. Shed egos while handling crucial professional assignments. Both health and wealth are also positive today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Both health and wealth are also positive today.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Both health and wealth are also positive today.

Your love life will be strong today and this will give you the power to take up additional professional responsibilities. Financial stability supports smart investments while the health will be good throughout the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Some couples will face issues in relationships, especially with an extended family, and ensure you handle the problems diplomatically. No major argument should take place today and you should also value the opinion of the partner in crucial affairs. Ensure you provide privacy to the lover and also spend time appreciating the efforts of the partner in both personal and professional areas. Some love affairs require more open communication. Single Leos can confidently approach the crush to express their feelings.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be productive today and show the willingness to take up new tasks. This will keep you in the good book of management. Those who are into human resources, aviation, law, academics, advertising, and banking may have a tight schedule while armed professionals can expect a change in location. Those who are new in the office must be careful while giving opinions at meetings as this may irk the seniors. Businessmen must be careful while launching new ventures.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Today, you may receive funds from unexpected sources. This will help you meet your aspirations. You may buy electronic appliances or furniture. Those who want to book flight tickets for a vacation abroad can go ahead as the funds permit that. You may also clear all pending dues. Traders and businessmen will receive funds from different sources as assistance. Some females will also succeed in inheriting a part of the family property.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. Those who have asthma or breathing trouble must be careful about dusty locations. Some children will also have skin infections. Females developing gynecological issues must consult a doctor. Seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas. Those who ride a two-wheeler must avoid hilly destinations in the evening.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On