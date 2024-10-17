Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts good returns in business
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Do not take risks in financial affairs and health is also good.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spare time for the dear ones
Have a healthy love life today and ensure your official requirements are perfectly met. Do not take risks in financial affairs and health is also good.
Consider positive things in the love life and keep the lover happy. No major professional challenges will come across. Handle the wealth smartly and your health will also be good.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Do not let egos decide things in the love affair. Ensure you spend more time together and avoid unpleasant topics that may hurt the lover. Be careful about the words you choose while having heated arguments. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. Mutual trust and respect is a major factor that keeps a love relationship strong. You may also come across someone interesting today which may turn into a love affair. Married females may conceive today.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
There can be challenges in the form of office politics. Consider new tasks that can give you opportunities to perform. Speak at meetings only when asked. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases and be careful about this. Those who plan to quit the job can pick the second part of the day to put down the paper. Businessmen handling construction, automobiles, electronics, and hospitality will see good returns. Female entrepreneurs will face tax-related issues today.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Financial issues will be there today but they won’t be serious and will not put you under pressure. You may need to provide financial assistance to a relative or a sibling which would add pressure to the financial status. There can also be a legal issue today that would require financial expenditure. There can be issues in buying a home or a vehicle. It is good to postpone the plan by a couple of days.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Be careful while using the staircase. Avoid walking through slippery areas in the second half of the day. You should also take care of minors as bruises may happen while playing at school or outside.
Avoid eating from outside. Instead consume homemade food. Your menu needs to be rich in proteins, minerals, vitamins, and nutrients.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope