Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts good returns in business

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spare time for the dear ones Have a healthy love life today and ensure your official requirements are perfectly met. Do not take risks in financial affairs and health is also good. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Consider positive things in the love life and keep the lover happy.

No major professional challenges will come across. Handle the wealth smartly and your health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos decide things in the love affair. Ensure you spend more time together and avoid unpleasant topics that may hurt the lover. Be careful about the words you choose while having heated arguments. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. Mutual trust and respect is a major factor that keeps a love relationship strong. You may also come across someone interesting today which may turn into a love affair. Married females may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

There can be challenges in the form of office politics. Consider new tasks that can give you opportunities to perform. Speak at meetings only when asked. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases and be careful about this. Those who plan to quit the job can pick the second part of the day to put down the paper. Businessmen handling construction, automobiles, electronics, and hospitality will see good returns. Female entrepreneurs will face tax-related issues today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will be there today but they won’t be serious and will not put you under pressure. You may need to provide financial assistance to a relative or a sibling which would add pressure to the financial status. There can also be a legal issue today that would require financial expenditure. There can be issues in buying a home or a vehicle. It is good to postpone the plan by a couple of days.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while using the staircase. Avoid walking through slippery areas in the second half of the day. You should also take care of minors as bruises may happen while playing at school or outside.

Avoid eating from outside. Instead consume homemade food. Your menu needs to be rich in proteins, minerals, vitamins, and nutrients.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)