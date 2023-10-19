News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2023 predicts favourable time for singles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 19, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for October 19, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Stay focused on the job today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Conquer the world with an attitude

Be romantic today and keep your partner happy. Despite minor troubles, the official life is good. Financially you are good and health is also on your side.

Have a vibrant and pleasant love life today. Professionally, you’ll be good and will see a positive response. Be careful while dealing with wealth today. Health is positive throughout the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy romantic life today. You can stay together to decide the future. A romantic dinner is a good way to strengthen the bonding. Some Leos will find support from the family. Female Leos who are single will receive many proposals today. Misunderstandings may happen between you and the lover but open communication will resolve issues. Do not let minor issues go out of hand and you must sort out things as fast as possible.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Stay focused on the job today. Eschew office politics. Be diplomatic at team meetings and give your opinion only when asked. However, when asked for an opinion, give the exact details. Team managers or team leaders should have alternative plans in case a project goes haywire. Perform outstandingly as the management expects you to give fabulous outputs. Do not switch jobs today as maybe you will be more fortunate tomorrow.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan today as you will need to spend an amount for a celebration at home. Some seniors will need medical attention and this also involves money. Your child studying abroad will need to pay the tuition fees and ensure you have the finance in the coffer. You may sell a property today and this will ensure you have proper wealth today. Stay away from the stock market as well as speculative business. Traders and businessmen will receive funds for business expansion.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Though most Leos will be in good health today, it is good to have a watch on even minor issues including respiratory problems. Those who travel must have a medical kit ready. Try to drink plenty of water and avoid eating junk food.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

