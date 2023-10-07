News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts a romantic dinner

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts a romantic dinner

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 07, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for October 07, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be a good listener and spend time with your partner.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be smart and act elegant

Despite minor friction in the relationship, your love life will be good. Diligently resolve every professional challenge to be successful in the career.

Be a good listener and spend time with your partner. Resolve every issue at the office to prove your potential. Today is good for major investments and health will also be good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be cheerful today as you may resolve all existing troubles in your love life. Some Leos will be lucky to go back to an old relationship which will bring happiness. Married females may have troubles in the family, especially with the in-laws which may also affect the marital life. Spend more time together and decide about the future. Plan a romantic weekend today. Surprise gifts and a romantic dinner are also ways to keep your love life active.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful today as you may be a victim of office politics. This may cause severe disappointment and may also impact productivity. Some Leos will lose their temper and this is highly unacceptable. Handle complicated cases with care and your attitude will win over the clients who may appreciate your performance through emails. Some businessmen may fall into policy-related issues today. Those who are willing to move abroad for a job will have good news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

The prosperity will let you utilize your wealth freely today. Minor health expenses will be there but that won’t impact the financial status. Some Leos will be lucky to inherit an ancestral property. A few businessmen will also find additional funds today. Resolve all financial disputes with siblings and also donate money to charity. Some Leos will also repay a loan.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, you are good in terms of health. However, some Leos, especially seniors may develop chest-related infections which will require medical assistance. Viral fever, throat infection, and coughing will be common among Leos. Females must be careful while chopping vegetables at home as minor cuts may happen. Today is also good to join a gym or a yoga centre.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

