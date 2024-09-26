Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024 predicts an auspicious time in real estate

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no challenge will hurt your day Keep the troubles in the love life under wraps &ensure you stay happy. Put in efforts to accomplish all professional activities. Avoid monetary disputes today. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024: The love affair will see twists today and you will also be successful in taking it to the next level.

Focus on the professional goals. Handle wealth carefully. You are good in terms of health but put in additional care over your lifestyle.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Continue showering affection on the lover which will have a positive impact on the love affair. Do not let a third person dictate things in the relationship. You both will spend more time together and it is crucial you keep egos out of the love affair. Some Leos who prefer taking the love affair to the next level can get the support of parents. Some love affairs will be toxic and females will love coming out of it.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Despite the productivity issues in the first part of the day, you will succeed in staying in the good book of the management. Prove diligence by working additional hours. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the outcome. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow. Some students will clear competitive examinations while some looking ahead for admission at foreign universities will have reason to smile.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Some Leos will have issues related to finance with friends. You may also develop disputes over property within the family. Resolve this crisis on a positive note. The second part of the day is auspicious buy a house or a vehicle. Entrepreneurs need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there and it is good to have a proper watch on the lifestyle. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities. Athletes and sportspersons may get injured while playing. Some females will have gynecological issues or migraine that may impact their routine life. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)