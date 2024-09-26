Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024 predicts an auspicious time in real estate

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 26, 2024 01:07 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for September 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid monetary disputes today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no challenge will hurt your day

Keep the troubles in the love life under wraps &ensure you stay happy. Put in efforts to accomplish all professional activities. Avoid monetary disputes today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024: The love affair will see twists today and you will also be successful in taking it to the next level.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2024: The love affair will see twists today and you will also be successful in taking it to the next level.

The love affair will see twists today and you will also be successful in taking it to the next level. Focus on the professional goals. Handle wealth carefully. You are good in terms of health but put in additional care over your lifestyle.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Continue showering affection on the lover which will have a positive impact on the love affair. Do not let a third person dictate things in the relationship. You both will spend more time together and it is crucial you keep egos out of the love affair. Some Leos who prefer taking the love affair to the next level can get the support of parents. Some love affairs will be toxic and females will love coming out of it.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Despite the productivity issues in the first part of the day, you will succeed in staying in the good book of the management. Prove diligence by working additional hours. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the outcome. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow. Some students will clear competitive examinations while some looking ahead for admission at foreign universities will have reason to smile.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Some Leos will have issues related to finance with friends. You may also develop disputes over property within the family. Resolve this crisis on a positive note. The second part of the day is auspicious buy a house or a vehicle. Entrepreneurs need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there and it is good to have a proper watch on the lifestyle. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities. Athletes and sportspersons may get injured while playing. Some females will have gynecological issues or migraine that may impact their routine life. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On