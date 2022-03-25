Leo Horoscope predictions for March 25: Remember, all that glitters is not gold

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Small things make you happier and you love to enjoy the beauty of life to the fullest. You must rediscover the power within you and realise that you are the magic that you are seeking. Don’t get disheartened by the negativity around you. Your right approach is likely to change things very soon. Friends might try to underestimate you but to emerge a true winner is in your hands. Know your worth! You might take up additional responsibilities to mould situations to your advantage. Youngsters can plan a trip with their family and friends. A well-planned trip is likely to give you a new insight and help in changing your perspective regarding several important issues prevailing around. Avoid venturing into any property dealings. You are advised to do a proper evaluation and consider the suggestions of experts around. Any hasty decision can cost you a fortune. Remember all that glitters is not gold.

Leo Finance Today

Concentrate on your projects and things are likely to be in your favour. You are advised to save systematically. Avoid spending on food and unnecessary items and plan a strategy to save more than before.

Leo Family Today

Take extra care while dealing with your family disputes. You don’t want to complicate things but being overly concerned about minor issues can make things complicated. You are advised to stay calm and let time decide the future course of your action.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to experience a positive change in the attitude of your colleagues and seniors at the workplace. This positive atmosphere is likely to help you to perform well and achieve your targets much in advance.

Leo Health Today

Eating a balanced diet is likely to solve most of your health issues. You have been indulging in unhealthy eating habits but it’s high time you switch to good and healthy home-cooked food. You are a happy person so stay positive and spread the happiness.

Leo Love Life Today

Don’t wait for the right moment just take the plunge and express your love for that special someone in your life. Spending a beautiful day with your partner are likely to make you feel special and loved like never before.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

