Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27, '22 states, budgetary upset

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) Leo natives are likely to have a good day at work. Handling extra responsibilities may bring you a promotion. Your family members may be ecstatic by the news. This is likely to keep your domestic atmosphere joyful. However, your love life may be negatively affected by your schedule. You may not get enough time to spend with your significant other, resulting in rifts. Your health is likely to be a cause of concern. Those suffering from joint pains may need medical attention. This is likely to upset your budget. You may require a backup source to tackle monetary needs. Some of you may embark on a journey to a tourist place. Follow all rules to save yourself from embarrassment. Real estate agents may get a good deal from sales. Students may be able to get into prestigious colleges for further studies.

Leo Finance Today For Leo natives, overseas travel for business purposes may not bring the kind of desired profit on the financial front. A home venture may take longer to pick up pace. Speculative activities are likely to bring small gains.

Leo Family Today Leos, your participation in family matters may be essential to keep situations under control. Your interpersonal relationships with your siblings may improve, bringing you profound happiness. Peace is likely to prevail at home.

Leo Career Today Leos may work to their full capacity on the job front and their efforts are likely to be suitably rewarded with a promotion and increment when the time comes. Your bosses may be impressed with your positive attitude.

Leo Health Today Leos, your health may witness some minor ups and downs. You may face problems related to the lungs or stomach, which may need medical care. Yoga is leaky to help in keeping a positive approach towards life.

Leo Love Life Today For Leo natives, there are likely to be several hurdles in love life. This may prevent you from enjoying the company of your significant other. Take time out from your work schedule for your beloved or it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

