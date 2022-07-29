Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 29, '22 states, elder guidance

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Having a robust personality, power is your dominant trait. You are full of energy, and ready to face any challenges any time of life. With a sharp mind, you get deep into any subject that you study. You are not hesitant and do not mind to speak what you believe in. You are ready to lead whenever you get an opportunity. You always work towards your goal, even when there are obstacles and things are not smooth. Family comes first to you and you are proud of your roots. An extrovert, you often make new friends. You enjoy social gatherings and events. Your partner is important to you but you often misunderstand his or her opinion. However, you are ready to make any sacrifice for your relationship. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life.

Leo Finance Today Exciting moneymaking opportunities might come your way. You can grab them without any second thoughts. You might be offered a new job or might get to work with some reputed name.

Leo Family Today You love your family. Even if you do not get time to spend with your loved ones, they will support you. There will be peace and harmony at home. An elder will provide guidance.

Leo Career Today Your boss will be impressed with your performance. You will be able to finish your project before time. Your partner will help you to crack the deal that you have been looking at. Overall, it’s a good day for you.

Leo Health Today You will feel good about yourself. Your energy level will be high and you will work to your optimum level. To stay fit and healthy, you will focus on some kind of exercise or workout.

Leo Love Life Today Work towards utilizing the day in the best possible manner. Ensure not to offend your loved one as it will land you into lot of trouble. Stay calm and please your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

