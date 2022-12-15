Leo Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: You'll work on new assignments

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are a fierce person Leo and so you may take everything in stride. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your strength and courage may always keep you ahead of others. On the financial front, you may get to work on new agreements and may also explore new investment possibilities. You may invest in a startup and this may pay off well in the coming years. You may stay cool with your kids and this may deepen your relationship. You may have a strong hold on your work and today may be the day for you to take actions and manifest your wishes. In love, you may have to wait for some time and then move ahead making a fresh start.

Leo Finance Today

You may enjoy this financial phase as your past investments may bring you huge revenues. If you are employed with a multinational, you may find yourself in a strong financial position. You may also get unexpected monetary returns from a past property investment.

Leo Family Today

Leo, today may be a day full of routine tasks on the domestic front. There may be some grudges and some consents among family members. You may get an opportunity to enjoy the company of your friends. You may plan a night out with them.

Leo Career Today

Leo, you may learn how to keep your emotions under control and this make it easier for you to concentrate on your work. You may have a sense of strong grounding in your professional sphere and this may stabilize and bring your dreams to reality. Keep your morale up Leo and things may place according to your wish.

Leo Health Today

Dear Leo, it may never be late for you to work in the direction that you wish to. Stay calm, relax and then exercise. You may definitely benefit from this new regime. You may enjoy a hot shower for good health.

Leo Love Life Today

Today you may feel like talking on all levels with your partner, from the physical to the metaphysical. However, the discussion may not be so healthy. So, better prepare yourself before you say anything.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

