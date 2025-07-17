Leo Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025: A ruckus in the family life

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to make changes Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and keep the partner happy. Display professionalism at the workplace and ensure you also settle the financial issues. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay hooked on your lover to enjoy the day. Take up new tasks at work that need additional effort. While you will receive wealth from different sources, minor health issues will be there.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you handle disagreements in the love affair. Your aggressive attitude can create friction in the relationship. Keep control over extreme emotions. You may also expect the support of elders at home for the love affair. Avoid delving deep into the past as this may harm the present love life. Some single natives may be surprised to receive a proposal from an unexpected person which you can accept today. Married natives must not go back to the ex-lover which may create a ruckus in the family life today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with a project and a client will demand rework. You will be required to work additional hours or travel to the client's office today. Be careful while interacting with team members of the opposite gender as sexual allegations may come up today, causing serious mental agony. Traders may have issues with authorities that need immediate repair. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Have prosperity that will reflect in the lifestyle. As wealth comes in, the expenditure will also naturally shoot up. You may pick the day to buy electronic appliances and a new property. You may also settle minor financial issues with siblings and friends. Some businessmen will also succeed in expanding the trade to new territories while female natives will need to spend for a party at the office or outside.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There will be issues associated with the liver or kidney and some natives will also require medical attention. You may have trouble with respiratory issues as well. Females will complain about skin allergies and gynecological issues. Children may also develop viral fever, oral health issues, and minor cuts today. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)