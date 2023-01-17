Leo Horoscope Today, January 17, 2023: Overcome lethargy and fear

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23): To identify the positive aspects of your life, evaluate it against those of others. Daily Astrological Predictions says, if your habit has gotten too comfortable for you to break it, you may be accepting less than you deserve. Try a new technological appliance, take the family to a different restaurant, and don't wait too long to act when you see a change in the stock market trend or real estate bidding. These are all signs that today is probably an excellent day to conduct business. You're probably operating at maximum capacity today. It might be beneficial to understand what you need in terms of nutrition and activity, though. Changing your habit will help you overcome lethargy and fear. Making plans in advance is a simple yet effective technique to develop both a healthy body and self-esteem.

Leo Finance Today

Saving money for rainy days is preferable if you can produce some returns that are higher than average. Your company's partners might inform you of some promising commercial opportunities, but these will take time to be implemented.

Leo Family Today

It could be difficult to interact with other family members. To keep from saying or doing anything that could hurt your loved ones, you must learn to control your anger. Avoid letting any interruptions ruin the peaceful family mood. Act now to restore order in your home.

Leo Health Today

You really need to start prioritizing your fitness. You could suffer a lot as a result of even a tiny mistake. To combat stress and anxiety, increase your physical activity. Regularly practice meditation. Right now, you require a straightforward yet consistent wellness regime.

Leo Career Today

To get that long-awaited promotion, you will need to put in some extra effort at work. You have a lot of skill; all you need to do is show it off. Making the most of such negotiations will depend greatly on your communication.

Leo Love Life Today

In spite of your recent efforts, you haven't been able to win over your spouse or other love interest-to-be. By all means, run your checks again. However, you're not quite prepared for what will happen next. your desire to please your lover has enabled you to communicate with yourself on a deeper, more emotional level.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

