Leo Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Promotion on the cards

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos, your workplace may seem very much easy on you today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there may be new opportunities waiting for you, if you go on a searching spree and grab those opportunities tight. Health and your relationship with your partner would be at your service to help you devote the correct amount of time to everything. Invest your money little by little so that you don’t get washed off. Spend time with your family, deliberating upon the ways your budgets should be planned, this way your bonds with your family could also be kept intact. Take a minute to analyse your budget and then plan your vacation to steer clear from becoming bankrupt. You could desist from utilising your hard earnings on property this time, this may be an uncertain circumstance for you to buy or sell property. Leos waiting for their results, appraisals or promotion in any facet would be contented with the outcome.

Leo Finance Today

Your money may stay stagnant for a while before rising up back again. You may refrain from high risk investments. Putting pennies into small finances might give you better returns compared to the bigger investments.

Leo Family Today

Todays family situation may be conservative. You could be cautious while taking steps for any alterations within the family. While struggling out of a crunch situation, be very diligent not to hurt any family member.

Leo Career Today

As for your distinguished work etiquettes, the rewards may reach you. You may feel worthy as your work at office could be commendable. Go ahead and assist your seniors and juniors with warmth and kindness.

Leo Health Today

Your day would be untainted today. That may give you an assurance for a well planned day ahead. In pursuance of excellence, kick starting an interesting physical activity would add up to everything that you have been pursuing.

Leo Love Life Today

Your relationship would be blissful. Although, you may not have any arguments or fights among each other, there could be space and time for better understanding and opening up of emotions.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

