Leo Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Focus attention on positive thoughts

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos may put forth extra effort today to advance their professional and financial objectives. The day's positive energy could be very productive. Your experiment with achieving your professional goals might end up being successful for you. Your attention must be on positive thoughts, and you must shut out all negative ones. You must strive towards keeping your professional and private life reasonably well balanced. The day will be particularly memorable as Leos may receive an unexpected bonus or a cue from an interesting person. The family front would continue to bring joy as well. Today, health concerns would not trouble you. If you are travelling for business today, you can rest assured that the outcome will be positive. For some, unanticipated profits and lucrative deals cannot be ruled out. Leo students may encounter challenges in their field of study. They must maintain their patience and work even harder. You are able to improve your social standing despite rivals' attempts to harm your reputation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

A lucrative opportunity to earn money may knock on Leo individual’s door. Stay vigilant and proactive in capturing them. Individuals with supplemental income may be able to benefit sufficiently from it. Entrepreneurs are able to finalise expansion plans.

Leo Family Today

Today is a good time to mend strained relationships for Leos. You may have an opportunity to reconcile with your family later in the day. They will contact you after a lengthy absence, which will bring you immense joy and satisfaction.

Leo Career Today

There may be some opportunities for career advancement and development for Leo natives. There is a strong possibility of landing a good job. Your seniors are observing your behaviour, so speak up. If your performance is commendable, you may even be eligible for a substantial raise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

It will help Leo natives in the long run if they pay attention to their spiritual side. Spiritual self-improvement books could be instrumental. Bad habits can be addressed through conversations with trusted friends and family. If you're having trouble, it's best to seek assistance from an expert.

Leo Love Life Today

A happy honeymoon period is in store for the newlyweds, Leos. The future looks bright and full of joy and shared experiences. Create new opportunities for getting together with current acquaintances in order to strengthen existing connections. Leo natives' significant other may be surprised by their level of enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON