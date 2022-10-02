Leo Horoscope Today, October 2 , 2022: Check your financial predictions

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos can find themselves in the limelight today. This may encourage them to develop strategies that can take their plans to the next level. Some can ask for that long-due raise, send out your resume, or promote your skills and services. Now is the time to be seen and shine. Family members may compel you to appear in a particular exam or competition. An outing can be a welcome break from your hectic routine. An exciting company is likely to make Leo natives' journey most pleasurable. There is a way out for those finding themselves in difficulties. Remain positive for a breakthrough. With the arrival of an unwanted guest at home, Leo students are likely to get distracted and will need to work hard to improve their performance. If you have been trying to buy a house of your own, there might be finalizations amongst your family members. You may seek out the company and support of those who share your ideas and ideals to tide over a rough patch today.

Leo Finance Today Today, you are likely to remain financially stable. Due to past investments in real estate, there can be a substantial rise in your income during the day. You can also decide to invest that money again with a good plan. Leos involved in business may see growth signals which will make them feel satisfied.

Leo Family Today Children are likely to become a source of joy and admiration for all family members. Leo natives may be successful in resolving past misunderstandings with your family members. Some of you can get invited to an impromptu family gathering. Leo natives may enjoy a lovely evening in the company of their loved ones.

Leo Career Today You will be able to forge a relationship that will benefit you in the future on the professional front. Try to take advantage of every opportunity by thinking carefully about it. Some Leo individuals are likely to get a desirable transfer or a good change in job.

Leo Health Today Participating in sports activities will prove to be fruitful in increasing your stamina and vitality. Leo individuals health is likely to remain sound, and no significant issues are expected. Taking up a new workout routine like Zumba or swimming would augur well for you.

Leo Love Life Today Hesitation in expressing romantic feelings might make you miss a golden opportunity on the romantic front. Remain confident and charming to succeed. Some Leos can connect with someone from the past through mutual friends. Old romance can be revived as well.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON