Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dear Leo, you have always been extremely ambitious, you believe in making your destiny and you very stronglydetest the idea of depending on others. At times, you get too resentful and your friends oftenmisunderstand you. You believe in loyalty and sticking to commitment till the last moment. Many times, your loyalty gets tested. Each time you emerge a winner and you prove others wrong. So trust your instincts and intuition to make the right choices You are advised to not postpone your trip any further because the time is just right to take a break from work. You are advised to keep all things aside and enjoy your holiday. You can expect a profitable property deal. If the deal is done with proper paperwork it can benefit in the long run.

Leo Finance Today

Youare expected to experience a good day in money matters and investment. Your old friend will return you the money which he had borrowed years back. You can also profit from investing in the stock market and mutual funds.

Leo Family Today

Your entire family will be busy with the preparations for a birthday party of a family member. You will enjoy the day with all the fun and joy. You must consider making everybody happy with little surprise gifts for the family members.

Leo Career Today

you need to wait for the right time to accept any new offer. You must keep consulting your seniors at the workplace. You have been very popular at work and all your seniors are likely to give you good and genuine advice.

Leo Health Today

the day will be great health-wise. To shed those extra kilos who are advised to follow a properly balanced diet. You will be full of energy today and must channel this energy of yours.

Leo Love Life Today

You can expect a good marriage proposal. Initially, you might not like the match but on proper consultation, you will be convinced to accept the proposal. You can start the preparation for your big day. Get ready for some cool surprises coming your way today

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026