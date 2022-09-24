Leo Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: You may splurge on gifts

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This is a normal day; you just need to be cautious on the work front. Your mind may be racing and constantly think about ways to overcome a work challenge. Things may be a bit slow on the professional front. Healthwise, the day seems moderate. You may feel energetic in the first half of the day and work on your pending tasks. The second half of the day may be a bit tiring and hectic.

Financial front seems good. You may splurge on movies, entertainment, buying gifts and enjoying massage therapy today. Some may go out with family members and have fun. Some may buy a new home and arrange a housewarming party. Love birds may think about taking their relationship to the next level and talk to their parents about getting married.

What else is there to unfold about the day? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today: It’s a good day on the financial front. You may get valuable advice for your investment matters from your father or father-in-law. Some may get financial opportunities that may help boost their income.

Leo Family Today: Family may prove a great support system for you and you may love to spend quality time with your loved ones. Homemakers may be busy in organizing their home.

Leo Career Today: The day may be a bit slow on the professional front. You may feel tired of office drama or politics. You may have to work hard to close a deal. Seniors may pressurize you to get new projects or work extra hours. Delay in delivering a project may get you criticism.

Leo Health Today: The day seems moderate on the health front. You may be constantly worried about the health of your partner, but things may improve soon and your partner may feel better after trying a new medication.

Leo Love Life Today: You may go on a trip with your beloved and enjoy it. Singles may go for blind date. Online matrimonial sites may prove helpful for some in finding a desired life partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON