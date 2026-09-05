Leo Horoscope Today, September 5, 2026: You may receive support from a senior, an elder sibling or a friend

This is a visible day, and people may look to you for direction, updates or decisions. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your tenth house, and as the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Gemini in your eleventh house. The first part of the day highlights work duties, authority figures, performance and public image, while the later part supports gains, networking, teamwork and the fulfilment of a long-pending wish in a small but satisfying way.
You may receive useful support from a senior, an elder sibling or a well-connected friend. If praise or appreciation comes, take it graciously and keep moving with the practical work behind it. The day is better for sensible progress than dramatic display. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is an ongoing slow transit that can make emotional processing heavier and requires patience with paperwork, shared responsibilities and slower-moving matters. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your first house, form an ongoing background axis that can bring mixed signals in close dealings and a sense of inner detachment, so stay clear in commitments and say what you mean plainly.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
The relationship tone is pleasant, and shared time can feel lighter if you do not crowd it with work stress. If you are married or committed, your partner may be more affectionate when you make room for ordinary companionship, such as tea together, a drive, dinner planning or simply talking without checking your phone every minute.
Romance improves as the day goes on, especially through friendly conversation and mutual ease. If you are single, attraction may grow in a social setting or through common contacts, but let the interaction develop naturally. Warmth, not performance, is what brings closeness today.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
The first half of the day can put you squarely in work mode, and that is useful for handling meetings, reporting, presentations and anything that needs maturity and follow-through. If you have been waiting for recognition from higher-ups, positive feedback may come in a modest but encouraging form.
Later in the day, teamwork and networks become more helpful, and a friend or colleague may open a practical door through information or support. Mars favours active coordination with groups, so use the afternoon for collective tasks, targets, follow-up and income-linked discussions. Students may also benefit from group study, peer support or guidance from someone slightly ahead of them. Stay organised with deadlines, because visible progress matters more than talking about plans.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day looks supportive, especially for gains linked to ongoing effort, previous applications, client work or established saving habits. A long-awaited desire may move closer, but keep spending balanced even if you feel optimistic. If you are considering fixed deposits, mutual funds or other conservative instruments, the day supports research and practical action more than speculation.
An elder sibling or knowledgeable friend may offer sensible advice. Still, check terms and timeframes before committing. This is a better day for disciplined money management and steady growth than for impulsive decisions made to celebrate a small success.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
You may look composed from the outside while carrying inner strain, so protect your energy from emotional overload. Work pressure early in the day can sit in the body as tightness or fatigue, especially if you skip meals or keep postponing rest. Eat on time and reduce stimulants if the schedule becomes hectic.
The later part of the day feels lighter, and being around supportive people can improve your mood. A simple evening routine, gentle movement and a break from overthinking will help you recover well.
Tip for the Day:
Use support wisely, but keep your plans practical and grounded.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More