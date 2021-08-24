Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 24

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, it's an excellent day on the professional front, you can plan business trips or meet new clients to get desired outcome in the form of new deals, clients or projects. You may have to give second thought to a deal you are planning to invest in.

Since, you are too much devoted towards your career or business, but spending time with family members is equally important. You need to make sure that everything is okay on the domestic front. Your support and love may make things work for the younger in the family.

Following a fitness regimen strictly is going to work for some. You may be lucky on the love front today, so cheer up. What else, read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

Cash will flow in from regular income sources. Your new business will start blooming and give your returns. Some may get a good property deal that will reap rewards in near future.

Libra Family Today

You may not be able to devote enough time to family members that may put you in trouble on the family front. A small family issue may turn into a big one, so take care of it.

Libra Career Today

Those who have been planning to change jobs, today is a favorable day to apply for new companies. Some may get promotion news or get bonus for doing extraordinary on the professional front.

Libra Health Today

You have been taking care of your health for a long time and now you are all set to enjoy the best of your health. A family member will get rid of prolonged health issues, so it’s time to celebrate.

Libra Love Life Today

Love is in the air for some. Those who have been feeling neglected will get the attention of their spouse or lover. It's time to sort out all misunderstandings and start a new chapter with your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874