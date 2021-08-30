Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 30

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libras are impartial in judgement and socially adept, which helps you in renewing sour, old ties. Being diplomatic will augur well in your finances, which is likely to bring positive outcomes. Students will find themselves more inclined towards extra-curricular activities, which will be beneficial for them in the coming months. Your cooperative nature will solve major work-related issues for you. However, getting into confrontations with those that come to you for help will only spoil it all for you. Bring out your sensible side and put it to work in your favour.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial health shows considerable improvement in the coming days. If you are planning to reschedule your investment plans, now is the time to do it. Investing in the stock market will bring good dividends, taking your new business to newer heights.

Libra Family Today

Avoiding confrontations with family members will bring peace and harmony in your family ties. Being supportive of youngsters at home is likely to make you more approachable and will also bring them closer to you.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you will be presented with an exciting opportunity to enhance your skills, which you should not let go. Formulating new strategies and accepting challenges will bring success.

Libra Health Today

Taking a break from hectic work schedules will greatly improve your physical health. Yoga and meditation will calm your senses and bring you closer to spirituality. Weather-related ailments might trouble you, but they won’t stick around for long.

Libra Love Life Today

Your romantic relationship is likely to grow stronger in the coming days. Planning a short trip to the great outdoors will help you to know your partner in a better way, before you decide to tie the knot. Married couples will experience bliss.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Coffee





