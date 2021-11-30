Libra Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Avoid clashes!

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Unexpected success may brighten your day, today. However, remain level-headed and count your gains and formulate your future goals. You are likely to be in a sociable mood, eager to network with those that can help you professionally and personally. Learn from old mistakes and be ready to try new things. Keep working hard and don’t settle for less than you deserve. You may also need to keep your guard up all day. And avoid being too trusting or open with colleagues and casual acquaintances. Your participation in social festivals may give you an opportunity to get in touch with many influential people. Old friends may connect with you unexpectedly and bring much cheer and joy. Students are likely to perform well in their studies. A journey abroad or even nearer at hand would be enriching, especially in the right company.

Libra Finance Today

In business partnership and trading, be clear about your role and responsibility as it may help to avoid clashes and confrontation. While you may earn profits by investing in the share market, you need to be cautious about short term investments. Long term schemes may prove to be more profitable and secure.

Libra Family Today

Minor misunderstandings may cause conflicts in your family life, so it is advised to keep a cool head at all time today. Ignoring the advice of family elders in an important matter may not only complicate the situation, but also cause friction at home.

Libra Career Today

Working professionals are likely to get an increment in salary as previous issues may get resolved. You are likely to complete every task at the workplace in a more responsible, focused and organized manner.

Libra Health Today

Taking proper rest and practicing meditation or yoga on a regular basis may improve your concentration levels and vitality. Those suffering from a recurring aliment may soon be on the path of total recovery with a positive attitude and renewed will to be healthy.

Libra Love Life Today

Today you may take some important decisions as regards to romantic relationship and may find your significant other on the same page. Your spouse is also likely to remain very cooperative today, and his or her support will be of immense help.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

