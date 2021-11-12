Libra Daily Horoscope for November 12: Favourable time to build assets

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras always present themselves in a neat and appreciable manner and are believed to be dressed up perfectly for various occasions. Libras are romantic and thus make a passionate lover. Libras are constantly craving to improve their behavior; thus they like to stay in contact of people to learn. An overwhelmingly happy time may be experienced by Leos today. You seem to be making a lot of pennies by your intelligence on this special day. A lot of property gains may also be favored to you.

Libra Finance Today

The wrong decision that you have taken earlier might demand for its payment now. So, Libras might face a tough time with your finances today. People waiting for loan to be approved may receive it with ease.

Libra Family Today

If you are a student and want to make some tough career choices, then do not hold back. Do express it with your parents; they got your back along the way. Others may have a possibility to refresh old cherished memories with elders of the family.

Libra Career Today

You hold a great chance to change your job. You may get an invite for a better company. Students who are good at sports are going to find an interesting opportunity to go on a training program.

Libra Health Today

Your health looks satisfactory as your stars are indicating positivity. The mental dilemma that you have been going through is likely to reach a conclusion and end your complications.

Libra Love Life Today

Keep yourself active in romantic activities. Do not ignore your love life as the spark might be lost. Look after the tiny things of your life as they matter the most. Lover may want to share something important with you – make sure you are available to hear them out!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

