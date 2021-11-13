Libra Daily Horoscope for November 13: Good times are foreseen

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day may keep you full of hope and energy. Some exciting things may happen on the family front. Your excellent financial condition may tempt you to spend on luxuries. You may act as a mediator in sorting out an issue on the domestic front.

Libra, you are a friendly and extrovert person and love enjoying small things in life. You may be in festive or fun mood today and plan something amazing or thrilling with loved ones, but you are advised to avoid road trips today. Your partner may shower love upon you and support your future plans, you should also respect feelings of your partner and show love and care.

Libra Finance Today

You may get an outstanding opportunity to earn commission or increase sales. Some may be proud owners of a property or home soon. Your excellent financial condition may allow you to buy something expensive to your partner or spouse.

Libra Family Today

You may extend your unconditional support and love to the younger members of your family. Your relationship with your partner may emerge stronger and you may feel lucky and enjoy company of loved ones.

Libra Career Today

You may try to finish all the pending tasks anyhow on the professional front. You may be too occupied in office work and find it hard to maintain balance between personal and professional life.

Libra Health Today

Since you have been paying attention to your health, now it's time to enjoy good health. You are advised to change your mindset and lifestyle to maintain good health.

Libra Love Life Today

You need to understand the desires and needs of your partner in order to maintain harmony in married life. Good times are foreseen on the love front. Singles may expect something exciting in near future.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026