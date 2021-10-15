Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: New opportunities opening!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you will have a balance between your work and home, which will come as a refreshing change. Your gift of charm will make others feel loved and wanted in your company. This will help you forge new relationships and keep them for a lifetime. Your talents will bring you many treasures in return. Some challenges are likely to affect your breezy nature in a negative way. Try to maintain your composure and deal with them with resolve. Things are sure to calm down by the end of the day. Several doors to opportunities will open for you today, which will require you to choose wisely.

Libra Finance Today

Income from an additional source will keep your bank balance satisfactory. You need to keep a check on your expenses as you are likely to spend carelessly on unnecessary items, which will shake your monthly budget.

Libra Family Today

There may be some disputes on your domestic front today, which may disturb the peaceful homely atmosphere. Try to be the voice of reason to overcome troubled times and restore normalcy in the relationships.

Libra Career Today

New assignments are likely to fall in your lap on the professional front, which will keep you in an upbeat mood. Your productivity and problem-solving skills will help you thwart all competition and move ahead with resolve. A bonus is foreseen.

Libra Health Today

Your disciplined lifestyle will show its result on your overall health. Dietary restrictions and plenty of exercises will keep you physically fit. Yoga is likely to strengthen your core and meditation will calm your mind.

Libra Love Life Today

Today, you will experience romantic bliss in your beloved's company. You may plan a candle-light dinner at a quiet restaurant, where you are likely to discuss the future of your relationship with a positive outcome!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026