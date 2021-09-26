Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: We see good returns on investments

Libra

Those born under this sign are diplomatic and urbane, but can be gullible and easily influenced. Today, thanks to your positive attributes, you are likely to tun on your charm and impress people around you. Give priority to resolving family matters.

Libra Finance Today

Those in the profession of hosting events are likely hit it rich in hosting a celebrity do. You are likely to get the share of an ancestral property getting auctioned or sold. Whatever you have invested in will not only give you good returns, but save your tax too.

Libra Family Today

Today, you can be quite vocal about an issue that had been troubling you for long, but take care not to cast aspersions anyone, especially within the family. Don’t take the risk of driving with a toddler in your lap, as consequences can be grave. Something you had planned may not turn out the way you expected.

Libra Career Today

It is very easy to let professional success get to your head, but you should never forget your roots. Never lose focus on where you came from and where you want to be; this will motivate you no end. Put your ego aside, if you want to climb the ladder of success.

Libra Health Today

If your mind is set in looking after your health, nothing can stop you from remaining fit, not even age. If you don’t want to do strenuous activities to remain fit, take up yoga or light exercises, but do something and don’t ever give up on yourself.

Libra Love Life Today

Those indulging in virtual romance in the digital age will need to explore ways to keep the spark alive. If you are browsing the marriage market, you must take the help of a matchmaker to get a wider choice of potential life partners. Your college love affair is set to prosper.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874