Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 16, 2022: Monetary gains foreseen

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Today, you may prepare a blueprint of all your future investments and major expenses. Monetary gains may be there for you. Your continuous efforts to attain wealth may pay you off today in terms of new business deals and attractive partnerships. You may have to stop over-judging people to bring back trust in your relationships. You may have faith in your friends. You may share happiness with close ones. Your associates and seniors may be happy with your performance. There may be a wonderful improvement in your overall health. Apart from your daily exercises, you may also enjoy some adventure activities today. Your fitness may set an example for many others around you. You may love the glow that you may feel on your face today.

Libra Finance Today You may hear some good news in a legal matter that may take off your long going financial burden. You may have your core emphasis upon planning and plotting for the future days. You may fetch some returns today.

Libra Family Today You may proceed through mutual dialogue and advice but still things may look haphazard on the domestic front. Family members may not seem happy and may not cooperate. You may try to keep your close ones satisfied but your efforts may go in vain.

Libra Career Today You may perform well at office. Your subordinates may be of great help to you in a tough project. You may develop trust in your subordinate staff. You may experience an increase in your prestige. You may gain more confidence and stability at office.

Libra Health Today You may feel energetic as your old disease may be get cured today. Your power of intellect may continue to increase. You may feel active with your morale being high. You may remain excited. You may go for your daily walk and eat a balanced, nutritive diet.

Libra Love Life Today Your love life may be smooth with some fun and laughter. You may share some warm, cozy moments together. You may plan your future days in a mutual manner. There may be complete synchrony between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

