Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Health remains in excellent form

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, you are a very balanced person and you look at things from both the perspectives. You are likely to receive some good news, which will not just lift your spirits but will also give you a free hand to try new things. You will find enough time on hand to pursue a hobby of your choice. You will make new friends and will stick to them through thick or thin. Property matters might not go in your favour and you are likely to lose its custody. You will plan to travel with friends to a tourist destination, which will rejuvenate your senses. On the academic front, students will have to put their best foot forward to clear an entrance exam for a foreign university admission.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial condition is likely to improve. This will help you save enough money for emergency needs. Your source of income will take care of your monthly budget, while funds received from past investments can be rolled in your business to keep getting profits.

Libra Family Today

Your family elders will demand your time and attention, which you will have to gift them from your hectic schedule. This will not only restore normalcy at home but will also cheer up your family members, who complain of not getting to spend time with you.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, your consistent performance will bear fruits and you will be able to reap its benefits. You are likely to be sent on an overseas trip to fulfil a work commitment, which you will carry out effortlessly.

Libra Health Today

Your physical health remains in excellent form. Your regular exercise regimen will keep in you in good shape. You will start a new fitness training, which will include breathing and meditation techniques to relax your mind.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is going strong and you have reached a different level of comfort with your beloved. It is time that you turn your long-term relationship into a life-long bond. You are likely to settle down with your romantic partner in matrimonyin the coming days.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

