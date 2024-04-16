 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts favourable returns | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts favourable returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 16, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for more options today to express your feelings.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your weapon

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Financially you are good but minor health issues may come up today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Financially you are good but minor health issues may come up today.

Keep your love life happy and creative. Take up every challenge to deliver the best professional results. Financial prosperity is another major attribute.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Ensure you spend time with the lover and also confirm the utmost professional experience. Financially you are good but minor health issues may come up today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Look for more options today to express your feelings. Your crush will agree to a date and this is also the right time to express the feeling. Some female Libras attending a function will also be a center of attraction. Married Libras may meet up with an ex-flame but avoid getting into a relationship as your family life will be compromised. Long-distance love affairs need more attention and you should also talk with the lover over the phone even while traveling.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office gossip today. Focus on work and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Speak at meetings only when asked. Those who are keen to quit the job can pick the second part of the day to put down the paper. Traders handling textiles, electronic devices, fashion accessories, automobile spare parts, and dairy products will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your financial stature will improve today and there will be prosperity in life. You may utilize the wealth to buy property or a vehicle. Handle wealth carefully and also take the help of an expert for better management. The second half of the day is suitable for purchasing gold or diamonds. As per the finance horoscope, you may even consider long-term investments today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds today. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options to invest in today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health. Some seniors may suffer from pain at the joints and this may get worsened in a day or two. Those who have heart-related issues will need medical attention. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. Avoid risky games altogether today. Senior natives must also be careful while using the staircase

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts favourable returns
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On