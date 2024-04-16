Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts favourable returns

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your weapon Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Financially you are good but minor health issues may come up today.

Keep your love life happy and creative. Take up every challenge to deliver the best professional results. Financial prosperity is another major attribute.

Ensure you spend time with the lover and also confirm the utmost professional experience. Financially you are good but minor health issues may come up today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Look for more options today to express your feelings. Your crush will agree to a date and this is also the right time to express the feeling. Some female Libras attending a function will also be a center of attraction. Married Libras may meet up with an ex-flame but avoid getting into a relationship as your family life will be compromised. Long-distance love affairs need more attention and you should also talk with the lover over the phone even while traveling.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office gossip today. Focus on work and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Speak at meetings only when asked. Those who are keen to quit the job can pick the second part of the day to put down the paper. Traders handling textiles, electronic devices, fashion accessories, automobile spare parts, and dairy products will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your financial stature will improve today and there will be prosperity in life. You may utilize the wealth to buy property or a vehicle. Handle wealth carefully and also take the help of an expert for better management. The second half of the day is suitable for purchasing gold or diamonds. As per the finance horoscope, you may even consider long-term investments today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds today. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options to invest in today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health. Some seniors may suffer from pain at the joints and this may get worsened in a day or two. Those who have heart-related issues will need medical attention. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. Avoid risky games altogether today. Senior natives must also be careful while using the staircase

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)