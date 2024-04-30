Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024 predicts planning vacations

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Hold on to your decisions! They will prove you right Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024.

Resolve love-related issues to stay happy with the partner. Minor professional problems may be there but you will overcome them. Health is fine today.

Look for pleasant moments in your love life. Your professional success will also pave the way for career growth. Financially you are good and your health is also fine today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to strengthen your love life.

Be a caring person and this can do wonders in the relationship. While you spend time together, avoid conversations that may hurt the partner. Plan a dinner or a vacation to strengthen the relationship. Some differences may erupt in opinions but they will not be serious. Your parents will approve of the love affair today. Keep ego out of the love affair. Marriage is also on the cards.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You are professional and this will work out today. The management or seniors trust your potential and will assign you new tasks. Do not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. Your communication skills will help in convincing clients. Your regular tasks will be completed without hiccups and your cordial nature will help to have a good relationship with your co-workers. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues. Students should put in extra effort in their studies.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major financial decisions today. The stars of wealth are not in your favor and hence the chance of making mistakes is higher. You may receive wealth but do not opt for investment-related decisions Some long pending dues will be cleared but expected bills might take a little more time. A sibling or friend will ask for financial help which you cannot refuse. If you are keen to invest opt for mutual funds and fixed deposits that are relatively safer.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

The health will be normal today but you must maintain a proper work-life balance to keep stress out. Avoid driving in the evening hours, especially at hilly terrains. Females working in the kitchen may have minor cuts while chopping vegetables today. You should also consume plenty of water today to purify the kidney.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)