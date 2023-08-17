Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023 predicts good fortune

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 17, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for August 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Professionally, you will excel today.

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are always smart and genuine

Professionally, you will excel today. Financially you are prosperous and no major medical issues will exist.

Libra Daily Horoscope, August 17, 2023: Your proposal will have a positive response today.

Your proposal will have a positive response today. At the office, utilize the opportunities for growth in your career. Go for big wealth investments today and your health will also be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Love is divine and this is visible in your relationship. You both share happiness and grief alike and always shower affection on each other. This will strengthen the bonding. Today is good to get the consent of parents. As female Libras may have higher chances of getting pregnant, non-married natives need to be extra careful. Single Libras can expect to fall in love in the second half of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be disciplined at work and you’ll see success today. Your performance will win accolades from the seniors. Those who have recently joined an office will receive opportunities to display their talent. Spend more time learning things. Your opinions and suggestions carry value in the workplace. In case you prefer more recognition, stay away from office politics and be expressive at meetings. Entrepreneurs will be successful in making smart and effective business plans in association with partners.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity today and some past investments will bring in good returns. A Libra will also be able to repay the existing loan. However, maintain a balance between both income and return. You may also be required to spend money on legal issues, especially for businessmen. This is also not the right time to provide financial assistance to a friend. However, you can invest in mutual funds.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues with care. Some Libras will have bone-related problems as well as complications associated with the stomach. Do not consume alcohol today. Females may complain about migraine in the second half of the day. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Two-wheelers must wear a helmet and should not break traffic rules.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Thursday, August 17, 2023
