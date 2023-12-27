close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2023 predicts productive day at office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 27, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Dec 27, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Enjoy the best side of your love relationship.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have reasons to be happy today

Expect a happy love relationship. The office life is productive. Utilize every opportunity to prove your mettle. Minor wealth issues need controlled expenses.

Enjoy the best side of your love relationship. Professional success ensures better results. Minor financial issues will require you to have controlled expenses. Your health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will see some bright moments in a relationship. You will resolve most troubles of the past and will also get into creative things today. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person and this can cause ruckus. You need to handle this trouble. Married females will have friction within the family. Single Libras will find love and fortunate Libras will be able to resolve the issues with the ex-flame but married female natives need to be careful to save the marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional life is productive, and you will see accolades for your performance. Some tasks at the office will require you to spend overtime. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dreams come true. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. Entrepreneurs will have trouble with authorities related to licenses, which requires immediate solutions. Job seekers may find luck today, and government officers will have a change in the solution.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while you handle money today. Some minor financial troubles will require you to curb your expenses. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to invest and lose money blindly. You could save some money if you follow a financial plan and have savings instead of no savings. Libras will also find the day auspicious for settling the existing financial disputes within the family.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, you are healthy today. No major medical issue will trouble the schedule. However, minor illnesses, including viral fever, digestion issues, and throat infections, will be there. Engage in jovial conversations to keep all worries at bay.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

