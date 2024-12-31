Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024 predicts fiscal gains

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger Express the feelings to the lover today. This can do wonders. Settle the professional issues to deliver the best results. Health will need more attention today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024: Today is crucial in terms of love.

Avoid stress in the relationship and keep the partner in high spirits. Your professional commitments will keep you busy. Financial stability will be there but health demands special attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Today is crucial in terms of love. There can be issues related to egos or lack of patience and these may lead to turbulence. A few Libras will break up due to a lack of positive vibes. You may also meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old relationship but married natives should avoid this as the marital life will be compromised. Some long-distance relationships may have turmoil today and talk more to resolve this crisis. Open communication is crucial and you should also devote more time to love affairs.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on ethics today. Some professionals will be under severe pressure from people with vested interests and this may lead to mental stress. However, do not deviate from the path of morals. You need to be careful about foreign clients as they may find your job not up to the mark. IT, healthcare, travel, media, hospitality, and academic professionals will have a busy schedule today. Be careful while you express ideas at work, especially at team meetings as seniors may not be supportive.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is good but not all previous investments will bring good returns. Beware of economic frauds as well today. Do not lend money to anyone as it may be difficult to get it back. Stock, trade, and speculative business will help you accumulate wealth. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children while females will need to spend for a celebration at the office.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Asthmatic patients need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasy. Avoid driving on hilly terrains tonight. Pregnant Libras need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Today is also good for medical surgery.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)