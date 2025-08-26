Libra Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: You may succeed in obtaining a promotion or a hike in salary

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Fulfil your dreams Ensure the relationship is robust today. Continue giving the best output at work through commitment and discipline. Prefer safe financial investments today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover and ensure every moment is a pleasant one today. Settle the professional issues to meet the deadlines. Financial well-being ensures good investment today. Minor health issues will come up.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Express love without inhibitions today. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will be accepted. Be a good listener today, and also spend time sharing your emotions. Use words wisely and ensure your words are not distorted by the lover. You may also be happy to get the approval of your parents for the relationship. You may also plan a romantic dinner where the crucial decisions about the future can be made.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive, where there will be opportunities to come up with new concepts and ideas. Some artists, musicians, chefs, actors, authors, publishers, and ad filmmakers will have options to widen their market. You may also succeed in obtaining a promotion or a hike in salary. Those who are keen to quit their job can put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. Interview calls will come before the day ends. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will interrupt the day. However, some natives will face issues related to payments. You should not get into financial arguments with friends or relatives today, which may bring mental stress. Avoid blind investments, but prefer safe options. You may also take a break from the stock market. Businessmen will raise the funds through promoters, while there will also be issues related to foreign currency that may impact the trade.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues may be present. You should be ready to replace aerated drinks with fresh juice, and the diet must also have more fruits today. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Senior natives must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)