Libra Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: You may succeed in obtaining a promotion or a hike in salary
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will be accepted.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Fulfil your dreams
Ensure the relationship is robust today. Continue giving the best output at work through commitment and discipline. Prefer safe financial investments today.
Spend more time with your lover and ensure every moment is a pleasant one today. Settle the professional issues to meet the deadlines. Financial well-being ensures good investment today. Minor health issues will come up.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Express love without inhibitions today. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will be accepted. Be a good listener today, and also spend time sharing your emotions. Use words wisely and ensure your words are not distorted by the lover. You may also be happy to get the approval of your parents for the relationship. You may also plan a romantic dinner where the crucial decisions about the future can be made.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your professional life will be productive, where there will be opportunities to come up with new concepts and ideas. Some artists, musicians, chefs, actors, authors, publishers, and ad filmmakers will have options to widen their market. You may also succeed in obtaining a promotion or a hike in salary. Those who are keen to quit their job can put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. Interview calls will come before the day ends. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
No major financial issue will interrupt the day. However, some natives will face issues related to payments. You should not get into financial arguments with friends or relatives today, which may bring mental stress. Avoid blind investments, but prefer safe options. You may also take a break from the stock market. Businessmen will raise the funds through promoters, while there will also be issues related to foreign currency that may impact the trade.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Minor breathing issues may be present. You should be ready to replace aerated drinks with fresh juice, and the diet must also have more fruits today. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Senior natives must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope