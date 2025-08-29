Libra Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: You may have a dispute with a sibling over property

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You hate compromises Fix love issues and handle multiple professional challenges with confidence. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship, and wealth is also positive today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend time with the lover and consider crucial decisions today. Display professionalism to attain better results at the workplace. Wealth will also be good, but health can give you troubles.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your sincerity in the love affair is unquestionable. And this makes the partner happy today. You may prefer spending more time with the lover, and the second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life today. For married couples, this is a good time to start a family. You should also be careful not to reconnect with the ex-lover today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

New assignments will make the schedule highly packed today. IT professionals, as well as graphics designers, will be upset as the clients will want them to rework a completed project. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Students will need to work extra to clear the paper.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come today, and this will help you buy a new property. Some females will purchase electronic appliances. You may also have a dispute with a sibling over property, which needs to be settled. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. Those who are keen to buy a new vehicle will find success today. You may even purchase expensive gifts for dear ones, as there won’t be a challenge in meeting the funds.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up, and you should be ready to consult an expert. There can be challenges related to sleep, and children will also complain about oral health issues. Senior natives must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train today. Females working in the kitchen should also be careful while chopping vegetables this evening.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)