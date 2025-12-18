Libra Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Today is not a good day to resolve personal issues with a coworker.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let ego impact your routine life
Be romantic today, and your love life will see wonders. Your commitment to the office will bring good results. Financial prosperity also exists in your life today.
You need to stay calm and patient in your love life today. Handle office affairs with care. You are also lucky in terms of wealth and health. Minor health issues exist.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Despite minor tremors, your love relationship will be intact. Today is a good day to have a romantic dinner, where you may even surprise your lover with gifts. You need to spare time for the love affair. The second part of the day is good to propose to the other and obtain a positive outcome. Married females may meet up with an ex-lover, which can also lead to reigniting an old love affair. Avoid this, as your family life will be in danger.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Today is not a good day to resolve personal issues with a coworker, and also stay away from office politics. Academicians, healthcare personnel, copywriters, botanists, and police personnel will have a normal day. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career today. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Some tasks require you to stay overtime, and your efforts will also be fruitful today. However, IT professionals will need to rework certain parts of the task, which may test their patience.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Some females will also be keen to buy jewelry and electronic appliances. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. The second part of the day is good to buy electronic appliances, but ensure you have enough funds in your account. A legal issue in the family would require you to give financial assistance to a relative. However, ensure you will get it back sooner.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You need to be careful about the heartbeat today. Avoid worries. It is also crucial to spend more time with friends and family. Some seniors may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Go for traditional treatment to resolve this. You may develop minor pain in joints, which will require expert help.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope