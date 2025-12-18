Libra Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let ego impact your routine life Be romantic today, and your love life will see wonders. Your commitment to the office will bring good results. Financial prosperity also exists in your life today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You need to stay calm and patient in your love life today. Handle office affairs with care. You are also lucky in terms of wealth and health. Minor health issues exist.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor tremors, your love relationship will be intact. Today is a good day to have a romantic dinner, where you may even surprise your lover with gifts. You need to spare time for the love affair. The second part of the day is good to propose to the other and obtain a positive outcome. Married females may meet up with an ex-lover, which can also lead to reigniting an old love affair. Avoid this, as your family life will be in danger.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today is not a good day to resolve personal issues with a coworker, and also stay away from office politics. Academicians, healthcare personnel, copywriters, botanists, and police personnel will have a normal day. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career today. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Some tasks require you to stay overtime, and your efforts will also be fruitful today. However, IT professionals will need to rework certain parts of the task, which may test their patience.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Some females will also be keen to buy jewelry and electronic appliances. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. The second part of the day is good to buy electronic appliances, but ensure you have enough funds in your account. A legal issue in the family would require you to give financial assistance to a relative. However, ensure you will get it back sooner.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the heartbeat today. Avoid worries. It is also crucial to spend more time with friends and family. Some seniors may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Go for traditional treatment to resolve this. You may develop minor pain in joints, which will require expert help.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

