Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Libra Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Single natives can expect to meet someone new in their lives

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: New responsibilities will hit the door and will also give the chance to rev up the performance.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your actions

There can be surprises in the relationship, and you may also consider attaining professional goals without compromising on the quality. Health issues exist.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your professional life productive today. Do not let minor issues impact the relationship. Financial success exists. Minor health issues may come up today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be questioned in the relationship. You may also require spending more time with the lover. Single natives can also expect to meet someone new in their lives. Try to understand that you two need to work and invest in your relationship. You may also plan a romantic dinner. Female natives will see positive twists in the romantic relationship. You may meet your ex-partner, and the chances of rekindling the past life are high.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional performance will be at its best. New responsibilities will hit the door and will also give the chance to rev up the performance. Your innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Make the right decisions today to ensure all targets are met before the day ends. You should be patient while handling team-related issues, and there can also be tremors related to egos with seniors. Those who are into human resources, aviation, accounting, media, academics, and law will have higher chances of switching jobs.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may even receive wealth from old dues. This may tempt you to try your fortune in the stock market. The second half of the day is good for shopping for electronic devices and fashion accessories. Some fortunate females will inherit a family property that promises good wealth in the second half of the day. You should also be careful while involving yourself in financial issues with friends. There will also be health issues within the family, and you may require spending.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health issues will come up. You may develop complications related to the lungs or chest. Those who have asthma issues must be careful while venturing out into the dust. You should also be careful about your diet and must consume a lot of minerals and water. Some females will also complain about vision or ear-related issues. The second part of the day is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
