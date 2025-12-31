Libra Horoscope Today for December 31, 2025: If you are keen to buy or sell a property, you may succeed today

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible in actions Stay happy in the love affair, and consider new challenges at the workplace to prove your mettle. Make safe monetary decisions today. Health issues exist. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have a positive attitude towards life. Be a patient listener in the relationship and give the best at work. Make good investments for a better future. Minor health issues may be there.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be fair in your dealings and always value the personal space of the partner. Do not dictate things and instead, give your suggestions, which your lover would happily agree to. Your partner may also expect you to be expressive. Those who need to settle the issues in the relationship can pick the second part of the day. You may also resolve all existing issues with the ex-lover. However, married natives must be careful not to hurt their marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Give up egos and strive to obtain the best results in the workplace. Some tasks may require you to travel, while sales and business professionals will need to come up with innovative concepts. Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, and service businesses will have a busy schedule. Students waiting for admission to higher studies may expect positive results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will help you resolve all monetary issues. If you have thought about renovating the home multiple times but had to give up because of financial constraints, you can seriously take up the task today. It is also good to settle monetary issues involving a friend or a relative. If you are keen to buy or sell a property, pick the day and you will succeed.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may develop issues associated with the eyes or nose. The second part of the day is crucial for diabetic male natives. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Some natives will also have pain in their joints. Ensure you drink plenty of water and also stay away from both tobacco and alcohol. Some children will also have rashes on their skin today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

