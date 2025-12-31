Libra Horoscope Today for December 31, 2025: If you are keen to buy or sell a property, you may succeed today
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible in actions
Stay happy in the love affair, and consider new challenges at the workplace to prove your mettle. Make safe monetary decisions today. Health issues exist.
Have a positive attitude towards life. Be a patient listener in the relationship and give the best at work. Make good investments for a better future. Minor health issues may be there.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be fair in your dealings and always value the personal space of the partner. Do not dictate things and instead, give your suggestions, which your lover would happily agree to. Your partner may also expect you to be expressive. Those who need to settle the issues in the relationship can pick the second part of the day. You may also resolve all existing issues with the ex-lover. However, married natives must be careful not to hurt their marital life.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Give up egos and strive to obtain the best results in the workplace. Some tasks may require you to travel, while sales and business professionals will need to come up with innovative concepts. Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, and service businesses will have a busy schedule. Students waiting for admission to higher studies may expect positive results.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today. This will help you resolve all monetary issues. If you have thought about renovating the home multiple times but had to give up because of financial constraints, you can seriously take up the task today. It is also good to settle monetary issues involving a friend or a relative. If you are keen to buy or sell a property, pick the day and you will succeed.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You may develop issues associated with the eyes or nose. The second part of the day is crucial for diabetic male natives. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Some natives will also have pain in their joints. Ensure you drink plenty of water and also stay away from both tobacco and alcohol. Some children will also have rashes on their skin today.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
