Libra Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Be careful not to delve into office politics

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in delivering results Give up ego in the relationship. Keep the professional life free from controversies today. Financially a fortune is waiting for you. Minor ailments may exist. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

No serious problem will hurt your love life while at the office; you’ll succeed in delivering all the tasks. Your financial status will be superb today. Minor ailments will be there.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover prefers your presence and it is also crucial to be more expressive in terms of romance. Have some quality time in an isolated area where you may also make calls in the future. Do not curb the freedom of the partner as it can impact the relationship. Possessiveness is not the symbol of a healthy love affair. Married females may meet the ex-lover which can also create a rift in the marital life. Some females may also conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

There will be opportunities to excel in the job. Despite minor hiccups due to performance, you will be in the good book of the management. Some tasks will test your caliber today and there will also be issues over an opinion you made at a meeting. Be careful to not delve into office politics. Healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime today to meet the goals. Those who are in the notice period may attend interviews today to easily crack one. Multiple opportunities will come at the workplace to prove your skills.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will disrupt the day. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. The first half of the day is good to invest in real estate. There will also be occasions when you may be required to take part in property-related discussions within the family. However, this should not create issues with your siblings. Consider safe and smart investments including stocks, shares, and speculative businesses.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to breathing and the natives with asthma issues should be careful. You should also avoid adventurous activities while on a vacation. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, go for a healthy diet. Some females will have skin-related issues while children may develop viral fever or oral health issues today. There can also be complaints related to vision.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)