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    Libra Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: Family plans may soon be on the mind of married women

    Libra Horoscope Today: Avoid major financial decisions today, as there can be monetary issues in the second part of the day.

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 4:28 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are an idealist

    Spend more time with your lover to keep the relationship robust. Ensure you take up new tasks that promise better career growth. Wealth demands careful handling.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Be fair in the love affair and look for opportunities to celebrate the romance. New responsibilities will make you powerful at the office. Minor wealth issues may create trouble. Health is positive today.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Your partner demands your time today, and it is your responsibility to sit together with your lover, sharing emotions. Some love affairs will see tremors, and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis. You may fall in love with someone working at your office, and this relationship can become serious in the future. Married females may consider going the family way.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Settle the issues associated with the performance today. You will see hiccups related to egos within the team. Those who handle creative profiles, including advertising, designing, media, and visual arts sectors, will require working additional hours. Come up with innovative concepts at team sessions. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. Entrepreneurs looking for new options to augment their profit will be happy to see new opportunities. Students will also clear examinations today.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Avoid major financial decisions today, as there can be monetary issues in the second part of the day. You may not get the expected returns from the investments. However, some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the maternal property. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here. You may also donate wealth to charity today. You may also settle monetary issues with a friend or a sibling.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Start the day with yoga or meditation, as you will be able to handle official pressure. Children may complain about oral health issues, while females working in the kitchen may have minor cuts while chopping vegetables. You must be careful about breathing today. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For March 28, 2026: Family Plans May Soon Be On The Mind Of Married Women

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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