Libra Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: Family plans may soon be on the mind of married women

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are an idealist Spend more time with your lover to keep the relationship robust. Ensure you take up new tasks that promise better career growth. Wealth demands careful handling. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in the love affair and look for opportunities to celebrate the romance. New responsibilities will make you powerful at the office. Minor wealth issues may create trouble. Health is positive today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Your partner demands your time today, and it is your responsibility to sit together with your lover, sharing emotions. Some love affairs will see tremors, and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis. You may fall in love with someone working at your office, and this relationship can become serious in the future. Married females may consider going the family way.

Libra Career Horoscope Today Settle the issues associated with the performance today. You will see hiccups related to egos within the team. Those who handle creative profiles, including advertising, designing, media, and visual arts sectors, will require working additional hours. Come up with innovative concepts at team sessions. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. Entrepreneurs looking for new options to augment their profit will be happy to see new opportunities. Students will also clear examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today Avoid major financial decisions today, as there can be monetary issues in the second part of the day. You may not get the expected returns from the investments. However, some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the maternal property. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here. You may also donate wealth to charity today. You may also settle monetary issues with a friend or a sibling.

Libra Health Horoscope Today Start the day with yoga or meditation, as you will be able to handle official pressure. Children may complain about oral health issues, while females working in the kitchen may have minor cuts while chopping vegetables. You must be careful about breathing today. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.