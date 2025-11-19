Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for November 19, 2025: Businessmen should be careful while making major investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: You may be required to come up with innovative ideas that will impress both the management and clients.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos rule you

Settle love issues and ensure you also meet the professional expectations today. Prosperity promises a happy lifestyle. Health is also positive.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensible in the relationship. You will be happy giving the best performance and will also receive accolades. Handle wealth diligently while health is also normal.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will see hiccups today. You should be ready to consider the emotions of the lover. Some females will be successful in getting the approval of their parents. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers. Avoid harsh statements while having disagreements. Married natives must maintain a good rapport within the house of husband. You may reunite with your ex-lover, but make sure this does not impact your married life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your performance at the office will be good. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work will be appreciated and rewarded. You may also be required to come up with innovative ideas that will impress both the management and clients. Your positive attitude while dealing with international clients will help you succeed in winning contracts. Businessmen should be careful while making major investments, as some segments may not bring good results. Students may clear examinations. Some students will also get admission for higher studies.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help you make smart investment plans. You resolve a monetary issue with a friend. The second part of the day is also good for resolving a property or monetary-related issue within the family. Some females will require spending for a celebration within the family. Today is also auspicious to invest in a speculative business that may bring in fortune in the future.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments will be there, but the routine life will not be affected. Be stress-free and stay away from negative vibes. Children may have bruises while playing. Skip the junk food and aerated drinks, and also quit tobacco, as you don’t want your health to suffer in the long run. You may join a gym or yoga session today. Seniors must also be careful while walking on a wet floor.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On